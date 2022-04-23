Hedera Hashgraph Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00185938 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00038531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00384974 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045486 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

