Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEINY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Shares of HEINY opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.4438 dividend. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

