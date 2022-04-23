Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $897.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.81.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
