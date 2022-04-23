Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $897.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

