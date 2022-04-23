Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,505,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,526,249,000 after purchasing an additional 119,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,694,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.33.

NYSE TMO opened at $561.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

