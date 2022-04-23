Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 187,200 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,182,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

