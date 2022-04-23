Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86.66 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13). Approximately 85,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 577,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.30 ($1.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.52. The stock has a market cap of £101.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In other news, insider Eimear Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($51,392.14). Also, insider Gary Morrison sold 114,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total value of £85,541.25 ($111,294.89).

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

