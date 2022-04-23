Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of HMHC opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock worth $1,063,023 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

