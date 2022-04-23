Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Down 5.5%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12. 8,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 229,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huize in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huize in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huize by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Huize by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 247,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Huize by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 907,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products, as well as value-added services, such as cancer screening, online medical consultation, and immune cell cryopreservation services.

