Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. 17,255,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,116,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

