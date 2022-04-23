Hydra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $212,032.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for about $7.80 or 0.00019593 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $67.11 million and approximately $212,032.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00047744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.93 or 0.07429808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.50 or 1.00061187 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,476,503 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

