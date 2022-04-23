Hyve Price Tops $0.14 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $214,791.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.52 or 0.07406087 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,726.58 or 0.99818997 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

