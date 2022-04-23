ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group is a global specialty minerals company. They extract potash, phosphate, bromine, magnesium and certain other minerals in Israel, potash and salt in Spain, Polysulphate(TM), salt, and certain other minerals in the United Kingdom and phosphate in China, pursuant to concessions and permits in those countries. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE ICL opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,547 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,878,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,119,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,064 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

