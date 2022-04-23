Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Announces $0.18 Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1807 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.18) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($24.73) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

