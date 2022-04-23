Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys 20 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn bought 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 762 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($198.28).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.55), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($240,808.53).

On Monday, February 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 24 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.90) per share, with a total value of £145.68 ($189.54).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 741.20 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 709.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 617.78. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 489 ($6.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 777.24 ($10.11).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 860 ($11.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 630 ($8.20) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.06) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 786.33 ($10.23).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

