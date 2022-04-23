Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) CEO Acquires 67,750 Shares of Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) CEO Axel Bolte bought 67,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 131,200 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

