Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Acquires 21,400 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,504,779.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Jay Farner bought 21,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jay Farner bought 20,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $199,056.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Jay Farner bought 20,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $199,346.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Jay Farner bought 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner purchased 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.67 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.