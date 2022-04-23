Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Accenture stock opened at $310.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.29 and a 200-day moving average of $349.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

