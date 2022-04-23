Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $79,723.02 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.60. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.