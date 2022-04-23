Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $79,723.02 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $94,869.50.
NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.60. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.
About American Well (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.
