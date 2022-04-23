Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $298,138.94 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total transaction of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bill.com stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day moving average of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
