Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells $140,710.68 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Piotr Szulczewski sold 71,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $140,710.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 45,895 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $87,200.50.

On Thursday, February 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 56,091 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $134,618.40.

Shares of WISH opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of -0.19. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.