Insider Selling: Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Insider Sells 40,396 Shares of Stock

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) insider Adam Miller sold 40,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £42,819.76 ($55,711.37).
Adam Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total value of £44,463.24 ($57,849.65).
Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.04.
About Deliveroo (Get Rating)
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.
