Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $13,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,691.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE GDOT opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

