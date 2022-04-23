Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells $94,495.50 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Lee Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 15.8% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 526,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

