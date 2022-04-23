Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Get Intapp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

INTA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Intapp has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intapp (INTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.