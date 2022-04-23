Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $42.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.58 and a 200 day moving average of $314.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.52 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

