Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Boosted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,778,000 after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.91.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $42.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.34. 6,842,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day moving average is $314.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.52 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

