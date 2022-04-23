Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.73

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 157506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

