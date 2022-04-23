Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.36.

NVTA stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

