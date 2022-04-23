IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.05. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,415,000 after buying an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,437,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.57. 790,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,913. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $95.39 and a one year high of $234.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.