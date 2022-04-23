IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IRIDEX by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

