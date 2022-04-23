iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Holdings Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 233.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

ICF stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

