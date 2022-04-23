iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

IEFA traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $66.54. 15,346,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

