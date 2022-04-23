iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.36. 398,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,758. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $78.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

