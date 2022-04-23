iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Cut by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,740,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 898,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,505,000 after purchasing an additional 694,471 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,285,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.70. 1,975,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.23. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

