iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,878,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,389,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.54 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

