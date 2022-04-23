iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $63.57. 2,496,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,538. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.37.

