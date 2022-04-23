iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 319.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,443 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,839,951 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

