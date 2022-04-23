iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,031 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,370,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,208,957. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

