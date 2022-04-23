iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s 5th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 735,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,618. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average of $251.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

