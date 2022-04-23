iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $535,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $12.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $427.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,928,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.38 and a 200-day moving average of $453.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $406.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

