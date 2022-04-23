iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 850,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,068,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

