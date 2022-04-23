ITV’s (ITV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

ITV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.21) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded ITV to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.21) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115.33 ($1.50).

ITV stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.98) on Friday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 104.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In other news, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,350.86). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 145,635 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £119,420.70 ($155,374.32). Insiders acquired 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 over the last quarter.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

