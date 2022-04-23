JOE Price Hits $1.07 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, JOE has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $233.59 million and $12.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.78 or 0.07428293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,562.53 or 1.00035492 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 219,171,549 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

