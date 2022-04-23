John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Bought by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 1.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,573. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.