Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) were down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Jollibee Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names.

