JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target to 305.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 285.00 to 305.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

