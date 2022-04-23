JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading 0.3% Higher

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.89 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.31). Approximately 120,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 220,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.50 ($4.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of £275.81 million and a PE ratio of 110.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 458.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

