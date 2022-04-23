Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $2,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. 6,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Karat Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm has a market cap of $379.14 million and a PE ratio of 17.56.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.03 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

