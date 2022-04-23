Kattana Hits One Day Volume of $60,215.00 (KTN)

Kattana (KTN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Kattana has a total market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $60,215.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00005583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.85 or 0.07448478 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,635.24 or 0.99978773 BTC.

Kattana Coin Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,102,968 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars.

