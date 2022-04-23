Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 7,250 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Sunrun worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. 13,361,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,170,099. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

